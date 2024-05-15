Sirsa: Two booked for snatching chain

Our Correspondent

Sirsa: Two youths on a motorcycle snatched a gold chain from a woman who was returning home after offering prayers at a temple near Gol Diggi Chowk here around 8 am on Tuesday. The victim fainted after the sudden attack and passersby rushed to help her. Based on the victim’s complaint, the city police station has registered a case against the motorcycle-borne youths and started an investigation. The police are reviewing the CCTV footage from nearby markets to identify the culprits. The victim, Renu, is a resident of Street Number 5, Lohia Basti. She was returning from Satyanarayan Temple when the incident took place.

