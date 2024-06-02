 Sirsa University teachers upset over salary delays for months : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Sirsa University teachers upset over salary delays for months

Sirsa University teachers upset over salary delays for months

Administration puts blame on contractual staff for filing bills late

Sirsa University teachers upset over salary delays for months

Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa. - File photo



Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, June 1

Hundreds of contract-based and part-time teachers at Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU) have been complaining about not receiving their salaries on time for months. Vice-Chancellor Ajmer Malik claimed the delays were due to the delay in submission of files by these teachers, and not because of any fault of the administration. He claimed everyone’s salary was processed on time.

There are close to 110 part-time teachers at CDLU. According to reports, these teachers received their salary for January on February 19, for February on March 22, for March on April 24, and for April on May 29. Now, they claimed that they would not receive any salary from May 1 to July 21 due to the end of the session.

Additionally, Assistant Professors (contractual) received their salary for January salary on February 13, for February on March 29, for March on April 12, and for April on May 13. Despite a notification issued on January 19, 2021 by CDLU, stating that Assistant Professors (contractual) should receive their salaries by the 10th of every month, salaries were not disbursed on time.

A part-time professor from the Law Department said their salaries are never credited into their accounts before the 20th and are often delayed even further. The salary file process for part-time teachers is so lengthy that it passes through 15 to 18 departments, requiring extensive verification each month. However, the teacher claimed that the salaries of regular professors are credited to their accounts before the 10th of every month.

A part-time teacher from the English Department said that even if they submit their file by the 5th of the month, they receive their salary only after 15-20 days. They added that worrying about delayed salaries for 15-20 days each month affected their ability to teach effectively. Many teachers rely solely on this salary to run their household, causing significant monthly difficulties.

In response to this, VC Ajmer Malik said that the university’s administration never delays any employee’s or teacher’s salary. The delays were due to the late arrival of files from various departments. Dr Malik suggested that some individuals might have complaints because they were asked to take classes, but otherwise, all teachers receive their salaries on time. He explained that issues like attendance and leave often cause delays in the departments’ file submissions, but the files are processed on the same day.

HOD of the Law Department Mukesh Garg said that the delay was not due to a problem on the chairperson’s end. He acknowledged that some part-time teachers delayed submitting their bills, which resulted in late payments. He explained that a single salary file is prepared for all part-time teachers working in a particular department. Therefore, the file cannot be moved forward until all salary bills are submitted. He noted that while some teachers submit their bills on time, others do not.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sirsa


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Exit polls predict massive win for BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha election

2
Punjab

Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP and Congress likely to win 4 seats each in Punjab, predicts exit poll

3
Himachal

‘Meditation is not …’: Kangana Ranaut says ‘we are soldiers of PM Modi’, exudes confidence in BJP sweeping all 4 seats in Himachal Pradesh

4
Punjab

AAP Ludhiana candidate Ashok Parashar’s son claims support of Congress’ Raja Warring; PPCC chief denies

5
Punjab

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

6
Patiala

Battling health issues, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh gives voting a skip

7
Chandigarh

Lok Sabha election 2024: 67.90 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh

8
India

Polling for Lok Sabha election concludes; Phase-7 sees nearly 60% turnout, violence mars polling in West Bengal

9
Himachal

BJP likely to maintain lead in Haryana, sweep Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand: Exit polls

10
Chandigarh

​Serpentine queues of voters at colonies, villages in Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

350 paar, Modi sarkar teesri baar: Exit polls

350 paar, Modi sarkar teesri baar: Exit polls

Predict BJP’s first win in TN, Kerala, gains in WB | 145 sea...

61.32 pc turnout in Punjab, polling largely peaceful; mixed bag predicted

61.32 per cent turnout in Punjab, polling largely peaceful; mixed bag predicted

Himachal Pradesh may see 2019 redux, but Congress hopeful too

Himachal Pradesh may see 2019 redux, but Congress hopeful too

Saffron party upbeat as most exit polls predict a 4-0 victor...

BJP ahead in Haryana, Congress set to improve tally: Exit polls

BJP ahead in Haryana, Congress set to improve tally: Exit polls

Nearly 62% voting in last phase of Lok Sabha poll

Nearly 62% voting in last phase of Lok Sabha poll


Cities

View All

Polling to be held from 7 am to 6 pm in district

Polling to be held from 7 am to 6 pm in district

Elaborate security arrangements in place as 994 polling stations critical

Ban on smoking at polling booths

Lok Sabha polls: Amritsar to witness four-corner contest

Aujla spent Rs 58.41L on poll campaign

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh beats the heat, logs 67.90% turnout

Chandigarh beats the heat, logs 67.90% turnout

First-timers vote for development, jobs

Both Tandon, Tewari confident of victory

Wasn’t ignored by party: Kher

Voters brave the heat at centres with huge turnout

Delhi Police net fraudsters in online investment scam

Delhi Police net fraudsters in online investment scam

Cloudy skies, light rain bring relief to Delhiites

Exit polls predict clean sweep for BJP in Capital

Goel mocks Arvind Kejriwal with ambulance taunt after CM’s bail petition

Arvind Kejriwal to surrender today as interim bail order reserved

16.54 lakh voters to decide fate of candidates today in Jalandhar

16.54 lakh voters to decide fate of candidates today in Jalandhar

4 booked for poll violence at Adampur in Jalandhar

For ease of voting, Jalandhar administration sets up 97 model polling booths

7,500 polling staff leave for 1,963 booths in Hoshiarpur

Paramilitary forces, drones for vigil in Jalandhar's 109 ‘vulnerable’ polling areas

INDIA VOTES 2024: High tempers mark peaceful polling in searing summer heat

INDIA VOTES 2024: High tempers mark peaceful polling in searing summer heat

Pink, green, model booths only in name, voters in dismay

Bittu, Warring or Parashar? Voters’ choice sealed in EVMs

First-time voters exercise franchise with enthusiasm

Resort owner held in liquor recovery case

Polling remains peaceful, minor scuffles reported

Polling remains peaceful, minor scuffles reported

10 shops gutted in fire at Patran village