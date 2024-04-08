Sirsa university to increase seats, offer new courses

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 7

Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU) will be introducing new courses and increasing seats in various departments, including theatre and yoga, from the upcoming academic session.

The decision will benefit a number of students as the institute gets a large number of applications for various departments.

Currently, CDLU has around 30 departments, with additional classes under the University School for Graduate Studies (USGS). However, the high demand often surpasses the available seats, leading to disappointment for many students. To address the issue, the university’s academic and executive councils have carefully deliberated and decided to expand seat availability across departments.

The decision to increase seats was made following a meeting of the Admission Committee on March 6 for the academic session 2024-25. The Vice-Chancellor has given approval to the committee’s recommendations, signalling a positive step towards accommodating more students. Additionally, under the new education policy in USGS, students now have an option to choose to attend classes in the fourth year.

Dr Rajesh Kumar Bansal, Registrar of CDLU, Sirsa, highlighted that the decision to increase seats aligns with the Admission Committee’s recommendations. Admissions for the upcoming academic session will be conducted based on these expanded seat capacities, benefiting students and facilitating more admissions than before.

He said the distribution of seats across different departments reflects the university’s commitment to offering a wide range of academic opportunities. Departments such as political science, psychology, theatre, sociology, Sanskrit, and Punjabi will see an increase in seat availability, ensuring that students have ample choices to pursue their academic interests.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sirsa