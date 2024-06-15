Sirsa varsity honours athletes with cash awards

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 14

Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU) honoured its national- and international-level athletes with cash awards totalling Rs 9,22,500.

The event was attended by Vice-Chancellor Prof Ajmer Singh Malik, registrar Rajesh Bansal as well as sports council officials and coaches. VC Malik appreciated the efforts made by the athletes. He said discipline and continuous practice always led to success.

Sports council chairman Prof Suresh Gehlawat said these athletes had showcased their talents in the Khelo India University Games, All India Inter-University Games as well as World Championship Games in 2021-22 and 2022-23, bringing international recognition to the university.

The athletes had won medals in sports such as kabaddi, boxing, archery, wushu, athletics, roller skating hockey, wrestling and grappling.

