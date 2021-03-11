Sirsa villagers flag drugs, chowki staff transferred

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 30

The authorities transferred the entire staff of the police chowki in Singhpura village of Sirsa district after villagers took up the issue of rampant drug peddling with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar during his visit to the district yesterday.

Police sources said villagers met the Chief Minister when he went to offer prayers at the gurdwara in Daduwal village in Sirsa district. Villagers of Daduwal and Singhpura complained that drugs were being supplied in their villages and youth were falling prey to narcotics. They alleged that the police had failed to control the menace.

The Chief Minister immediately directed Sirsa Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpit Jain to transfer the entire staff of the Singhpura chowki, which is located near the Punjab border. Khattar also expressed serious concern over the rising drug addiction among youth in Sirsa and Fatehabad districts during his speech in Odhan village of Sirsa district. The Sirsa police spokesperson said that following the CM’s orders, the SP transferred the entire staff of Singhpura police chowki to the police lines. The chowki now has new staff under the charge of SI Sandeep Kumar. Malkeet Singh of Singhpura village said the failure of the police to contain drug peddling is one of the main reasons for the rising cases of drug addiction over the years.

