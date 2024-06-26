Sirsa villagers up in arms over erratic water supply

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 25

Arniawali village in the district has been grappling with the problem of erratic water supply.

Enraged at the problem, villagers locked the local waterworks and staged a protest against the Public Health Department on Tuesday. After getting information, SDM Sandeep Kumar visited the site and assured the protesters that the problem would be resolved at the earliest.

The SDM said a new motor and a pipe will be installed. Besides, leakages in the current pipeline will be plugged, he added.

Following the assurances from the SDM, the villagers opened the waterworks after three hours. They said despite spending Rs 4 crore on the waterworks project, the problem of erratic water supply has not been resolved and they are facing difficulties in this severe heatwave.

They said multiple complaints to senior officials of the Public Health Department, nothing concrete has been done, except repetitive assurances.

The protesting villagers, including former sarpanch Pradeep Kumar, Vimala and Kamala Devi, said they have been facing the problem of erratic water supply for one year and it has worsened in the current extreme heat.

They threatened to lock the waterworks permanently if the authorities fail to find a permanent solution to the problem.

The protesters also criticised the officials concerned for not addressing the water supply issue.

