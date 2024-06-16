Sirsa: Yoga Session held at CDLU

Sirsa: Under the guidance of Dean of Student Welfare, Chaudhary Devi Lal University organised a yoga training programme to commemorate the 10th International Yoga Day. This event was held in the university’s multipurpose auditorium. Monika and Pankaj conducted the training. Teachers, non-teaching staff and students participated in the yoga programme. The event raised awareness and highlighted the importance of yoga among attendees.

BTech second year admissions open

Mahendragarh: The online application process for admissions in BTech second year (third semester) under Lateral Entry Scheme in BTech Printing and Packaging Technology, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and Engineering programmes running under the School of Engineering and Technology at Central University of Haryana (CUH), Mahendragarh has started. Vice-Chancellor Professor Tankeshwar Kumar said the School of Engineering and Technology (SoET) aimed at creating internationally recognised technical professionals with social and corporate responsibility. SoET Dean Phool Singh said 10 seats were available in BTech Printing and Packaging Technology, six in Electrical Engineering, seven each in Civil Engineering and Computer Science and Engineering in Lateral Entry Scheme. He said admission would be based on merit in the entrance test. The last date to apply online for admission is June 20.

Varsity becomes UN initiative member

Rohtak: Baba Mastnath University has acquired United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI) membership. Vice-Chancellor HL Verma said as a UNAI member, the university would take various initiatives to align its academic activities with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the UNO. He said the UNAI referred to the idea of implementing UN initiatives and activities on college campuses, in classrooms and communities. He said the UNAI also provided a platform to university students, academics and researchers to connect. He said the UNAI member institutions had the facility to upload the reports of their academic activities organised at the UNO website, thereby making a global presence. Baba Mastnath University had a vision to provide quality education to students and achieve global standards in the higher education sector, said the VC.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sirsa