SIT begins probe into Jind sexual abuse case

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, November 19

A special investigation team (SIT) headed by the Additional Superintendent of Police, Sirsa, has begun investigation into the case of sexual harassment of nearly 50 girls by the principal of a Government Senior Secondary School in Jind district.

The ADGP, Hisar range, Shrikant Jadhav, has constituted the SIT and given 10 days to the team to conclude the probe. Sources said ASP Deepti Garg had begun investigating the matter. She is assisted by two DSPs Geetika Jakhar and Amit Bhatia, besides three sub-inspectors – women police station SHO Mukesh Rani, two sub-inspectors Prem Kumari and Pooja.

The police sources said the SIT had collected documents related to the case and begun examining them. The SIT would probe the matter from different angles comprising the alleged suicide of one student on September 30. The angle of two more girl students who had died under mysterious circumstances in recent months will also be probed.

“The SIT will see that there is no pressure on the victims. Their safety and counselling will be ensured under the provisions of the POCSO Act and other laws meant to protect the interests of the minor victims,” said a police official.

Various agencies of the state government, including the police, Child Welfare Committee, Prevention of Sexual Harassment Committee and the Education Department, are also involved in the investigation.

The sources said the district authorities, which had been counselling the victims, had also begun counselling the families, but some of them were not cooperating with the officials. “Though they want the harshest of punishment for the accused principal, they don’t want their daughter (student) to come out and record their statement in the case,” said an official.

