SIT constituted, efforts on to arrest lecturer of girls’ college in Kaithal

Karnal, March 20

The Kaithal police have registered a case against a lecturer of a girls’ college in Kaithal district for allegedly sharing a porn video in a WhatsApp group of students. The group was created for study purposes and the lecturer, identified as Jatinder Kumar of Kaithal, was the only lecturer in the group.

Kaithal SP Upasana has constituted an SIT comprising three members led by Cheeka SHO. DSP Guhla Kuldeep Beniwal will monitor the investigation. The accused is yet to be arrested.

“An SIT has been constituted. We have registered a case under Section 67 A of the IT Act against accused Jatinder. Efforts are being made to arrest him,” said Beniwal.

“The SIT recorded the statements of 11 of 16 girls and the statements of others will be recorded tomorrow. The girls repeated their allegations, which they had written in their complaint,” he said.

The police initiated the step after the principal submitted a report of the internal committee of the college. The report said the accused was called to join the inquiry, but he sought 15 days to appear before the committee, after which the police registered the case.

A WhatsApp group of 16 girls of BA-II was created by a girl and the accused was the only lecturer in the group. He shared the video on late Saturday night. The girls filed a complaint with the principal on Monday. After getting information, the SP sent the SHO of the Women Police Station to counsel the girls.

