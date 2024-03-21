 SIT constituted, efforts on to arrest lecturer of girls’ college in Kaithal : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • SIT constituted, efforts on to arrest lecturer of girls’ college in Kaithal

SIT constituted, efforts on to arrest lecturer of girls’ college in Kaithal

Circulation of porn video

SIT constituted, efforts on to arrest lecturer of girls’ college in Kaithal

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 20

The Kaithal police have registered a case against a lecturer of a girls’ college in Kaithal district for allegedly sharing a porn video in a WhatsApp group of students. The group was created for study purposes and the lecturer, identified as Jatinder Kumar of Kaithal, was the only lecturer in the group.

Kaithal SP Upasana has constituted an SIT comprising three members led by Cheeka SHO. DSP Guhla Kuldeep Beniwal will monitor the investigation. The accused is yet to be arrested.

“An SIT has been constituted. We have registered a case under Section 67 A of the IT Act against accused Jatinder. Efforts are being made to arrest him,” said Beniwal.

“The SIT recorded the statements of 11 of 16 girls and the statements of others will be recorded tomorrow. The girls repeated their allegations, which they had written in their complaint,” he said.

The police initiated the step after the principal submitted a report of the internal committee of the college. The report said the accused was called to join the inquiry, but he sought 15 days to appear before the committee, after which the police registered the case.

A WhatsApp group of 16 girls of BA-II was created by a girl and the accused was the only lecturer in the group. He shared the video on late Saturday night. The girls filed a complaint with the principal on Monday. After getting information, the SP sent the SHO of the Women Police Station to counsel the girls.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kaithal #Karnal #WhatsApp


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Phagwara tourist 'beaten to death' in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala

2
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family

3
India

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court

4
India

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: What the law says and what is the possibility of Delhi governing from jail, legal experts speak

5
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan Sikh activist jailed for stabbing at Independence Day event in UK

6
India

Legal team on its way to Supreme Court Registrar's house to seek 'quashing' of Delhi CM's arrest: Atishi

7
Punjab

Congress likely to drop two MPs

8
Delhi

From anti-corruption crusader to liquor ‘scam’ accused, Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest a big blow to AAP before general election

9
India

Following Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, AAP faces a leadership crisis

10
India

PM Modi leaves suddenly for Bhutan

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Excise policy case: ED to produce Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal before special PMLA court

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody

Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...

Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: AAP announces nationwide protest; Punjab CM leaves for Delhi; Rahul Gandhi to meet CM’s family

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family

Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...

LIVE updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's counsel mentions in SC plea against his arrest by ED in excise policy case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court

Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...

Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications

Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications

All about complexity of obtaining bail bail under PMLA and t...

AAP protests Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protestors

AAP protests Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protestors

AAP workers raised slogans against BJP and Prime Minister Na...


Cities

View All

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria acquitted in murder bid case

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria acquitted in murder bid case

‘All eligible beneficiaries to get foodgrain under govt schemes’

World Water Day: PETA volunteers promote vegan diet, raise awareness on water conservation

Nurses who complained about unequal duty hours, get transferred

Minister Bhullar begins poll campaign from Tarn Taran

Ensure Badals don’t make it to LS: CM

Ensure Badals don’t make it to LS: CM

Warring family on meeting spree in Bathinda

Bathinda: Wakf Board officer held taking bribe

SAD bastion Bathinda to see multi-cornered fight

Sub-registrar told to refund excess stamp duty of ~16L

Sub-registrar told to refund excess stamp duty of Rs 16L

Scramble for tickets, craze for Mohali IPL tie peaks

In death, 33-year-old accident victim gives new lease of life to five patients

725 opium plants seized to be used as evidence, say police

Two nabbed for stealing heritage manhole cover

Excise policy case: ED to produce Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal before special PMLA court

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody

Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family

AAP protests Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protestors

Arvind Kejriwal's family under 'house arrest', not being allowed to meet: AAP leader Gopal Rai

‘Blessings of 135 crore Indians with Arvind Kejriwal’: AAP’s Raghav Chadha on Delhi CM arrest

Poll code in force, but hoardings, wall paintings continue to dot city

Poll code in force, but hoardings, wall paintings continue to dot city

Congress to offer 30L jobs if voted to power, says Mohit

Kirti Kisan Union holds protest against police raid

Clean canal water starts flowing into Chitti Bein

Water conservation need of hour: Expert

With 10 days left, less than 30% licensed weapons deposited

With 10 days left, less than 30% licensed weapons deposited

Gangster Movish Bains nabbed

Two groups clash over trivial issue outside Circuit House

Ilegal colonies: GLADA got 12 FIRs filed against builders

Woman’s body recovered from Buddha Nullah

Exempt power staff from poll duty: Assn

Exempt power staff from poll duty: Assn

Prof Tara Singh music fest starts on high note

Harmanjot wins poetry contest at city college

Rice Millers Association chief joins AAP

Pensioners lash out at Centre for ignoring demands