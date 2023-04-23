SIT formed to probe woman’s murder case

Panipat, April 22
Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajit Singh Shekhawat has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the blind murder case of an unknown woman, whose body was found stuffed in a large suitcase on March 7 on the Panipat-Rohtak-Jaipur highway.
The SIT, headed by ASP Mayank Mishra, and comprising in-charge CIA-2 unit and cyber experts, began working on various aspects of the case. The SIT also began searching the records of vehicles that crossed toll plazas on that day.
