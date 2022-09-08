Sit-in over ‘poor’ facilities in Faridabad society

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, September 7

An indefinite dharna, launched by the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of the Sector 76 residential society, entered the 11th day today. “Named as BPTP Park Floor-Two, the society has at least 672 flats (floors), allotted or handed over to buyers in 2012-13. Flat owners have still to get occupation certificates from the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP),” says Rajiv Bhardwaj, president, RWA.

He alleged that the failure to get an OC had created hurdles in getting various facilities. “Residents are at receiving end as the society has no regular DHBVN power connection, no sewer network and the STP. Residents have to shell extra amount for disposal of sewage through private tankers,” said Bhardwaj.

Rohit Mohan, vice-president, BPTP (BPMS), said, “There are no irregularities on part of the company as papers for getting the OC have already been submitted to the department concerned.”

District Town Planner Renuka Singh said OC of EWS society flats was pending due to non-submission of papers. — TNS

