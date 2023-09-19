SIT: Mamman Khan not cooperating in probe

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 18

While Congress MLA Mamman Khan has been in police custody for four days, the SIT investigating his role in the Nuh clashes has accused him of non-cooperation.

According to the police, Khan has refused to sign his recorded statement, causing hindrance in investigation. He was booked under Section 180 of the IPC (refusing to sign a statement made to a public servant when legally required to do so), following a complaint to the local court.

"He made several disclosures, but refused to sign it in written. This attitude renders hours of interrogation futile. Due to this, Section 180, IPC, has been included in the case. This shows that the accused did not provide complete and proper information about the conspiracy. We are trying to get him to reveal details about people caught rioting on camera. In addition, his social media 'hate' messages, circulated ahead of the clashes, are also being probed. We had got some leads, but until a statement is signed, it is of no use," an investigator stated.

Khan will be produced in the court after his police remand ends on September 19. He is currently named in four FIRs and has been booked for instigating the clashes in Nagina area.

#Congress #Gurugram #Nuh