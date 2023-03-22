SIT seeks nod for Sandeep's brain mapping

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 21

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has moved a local court seeking permission to conduct brain mapping test of Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing a junior athletics coach. The case has been listed for hearing on March 31.

To conduct brain mapping test, the consent of the person is required. The Olympian was booked by the Chandigarh Police on December 31 under Sections 354, 354-A, 354-B, 342 and 506 of the IPC. Few days later, Section 509 was added to the FIR. The victim’s statement was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC and she was taken to Sandeep’s residence-cum-camp office in Sector 7 to recreate the scene.