SIT to probe poll day clash in Sirsa

Sirsa: Superintendent of Police Vikrant Bhushan has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the clash between supporters of Congress candidate Kumari Selja and BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar. On Saturday, supporters of both leaders clashed near Bhagat Singh Chowk. After getting information, SP Bhushan initiated action and controlled the supporters of both parties. The SIT will conduct a thorough investigation and the police will take action on the basis of probe’s finding.
