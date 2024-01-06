SIT to probe sexual harassment allegation against CDLU prof

Hisar, January 5
Police have set up a special investigation team (SIT) after an anonymous letter accused a professor of Sirsa-based Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU) of sexually harassing about 500 girl students.
Sirsa SP Vikrant Bhushan said police would take further action on the basis of the inquiry by the SIT. The SIT headed by ASP Deepti Garg on Friday visited the university and started the investigation. “So far, no FIR has been registered. This is an anonymous letter,” he said.
The two-page letter alleged that a professor of the university had been indulging in sexual harassment of about 500 girl students. The professor allegedly used to call the students to his office bathroom and touch them inappropriately.
The letter alleged that the professor had also threatened the girls that they could do no harm to him and he also got CCTV footage that contained evidence against him deleted from the system. It further alleged that the professor also threatened to rusticate student if any of them dared to lodge a complaint.
Besides, the letter made reference to an incident of Jind School where the principal had been arrested on allegation of sexual harassment of several girl students.
The sources said university authorities got the letter and referred it to the internal complaint committee for investigation.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hijack drama in Arabian Sea, Indian Navy secures vessel, all 21 on board
15 Indians among crew hid in strongroom of Liberian-flagged ...
India’s GDP likely to grow at 7.3% in FY24
NSO estimates beat RBI forecast
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to travel to New Delhi next week for US-India trade policy forum ministerial meet
Ambassador Tai will travel to India from January 12-14 and b...
Hollywood actor Christian Oliver, his 2 daughters killed in plane crash in Caribbean
The crash occurred on Thursday just west of Petit Nevis isla...
Governor cannot sack minister sans CM’s advice: SC
Upholds High Court order on TN minister