SIT to probe sexual harassment allegation against CDLU prof

Hisar, January 5

Police have set up a special investigation team (SIT) after an anonymous letter accused a professor of Sirsa-based Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU) of sexually harassing about 500 girl students.

Sirsa SP Vikrant Bhushan said police would take further action on the basis of the inquiry by the SIT. The SIT headed by ASP Deepti Garg on Friday visited the university and started the investigation. “So far, no FIR has been registered. This is an anonymous letter,” he said.

The two-page letter alleged that a professor of the university had been indulging in sexual harassment of about 500 girl students. The professor allegedly used to call the students to his office bathroom and touch them inappropriately.

The letter alleged that the professor had also threatened the girls that they could do no harm to him and he also got CCTV footage that contained evidence against him deleted from the system. It further alleged that the professor also threatened to rusticate student if any of them dared to lodge a complaint.

Besides, the letter made reference to an incident of Jind School where the principal had been arrested on allegation of sexual harassment of several girl students.

The sources said university authorities got the letter and referred it to the internal complaint committee for investigation.

