SIT’s lie-detector plea needs detailed rebuttal, Sandeep’s lawyer tells court

Chandigarh, April 13
Haryana’s Minister of State for Printing and Stationery Sandeep Singh on Thursday told a local court that he will file comprehensive reply on an application of Chandigarh Police seeking permission for conducting his lie-detector test/polygraph test in an alleged molestation case registered against him.
As the hearing on the application began, counsel appearing on behalf of the minister sought more time for filing the reply.
The counsel argued that the alleged discrepancies mentioned in the application for lie-detector test by the special investigating team (SIT) required detailed rebuttal. For this purpose, he requested the court to give more time, which was strongly opposed by the opposite counsel.
The counsel for the complainant cited various judgments of the Apex Court and the High Courts which ruled that the cases against MLAs and MPs must be tried expeditiously. After hearing of the arguments TPS Randhawa, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh, fixed next date of hearing on application for April 29 and directed the minister to file reply. —TNS
Eminent personalities hold silent protest
- Several prominent personalities today staged a silent protest in front of the District Courts in Panchkula to register their anger over delay in initiating legal action against Minister Sandeep Singh, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by a junior woman coach.
- The protesters, under the banner of Nyaya Sangharsh Samiti, spearheaded the campaign for justice while holding black placards in their hands and expressing anger against the Chandigarh police for not arresting the accused owing to alleged political pressure.
