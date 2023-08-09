Situation in Nuh was not assessed properly: Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 8

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala today said that there was “lack of proper assessment by the administration and the organisers of the procession regarding the entire Nuh episode”.

“The SP, Nuh, (now transferred) was on leave since July 22, the one who had additional charge could not assess it properly and the officials from whom permission (for the procession) was taken too could not assess it properly. It is a point which is under investigation,” said Chautala.

The JJP leader recently said the organisers of the religious procession – which was attacked in Nuh by a mob – did not give a proper estimation of the expected turnout to the district administration, a lapse which might have led to the violence.

Six persons, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by mobs.

Opposition parties in Haryana have alleged that the violence in Nuh was the result of the failure of the BJP-JJP government.

