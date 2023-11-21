Six arrested for burning crop residue in Kaithal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 20

The Kaithal police today arrested six persons for allegedly burning crop residue in their fields.

The farmers were booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for violating Section 144, CrPC, which had been invoked to prohibit stubble burning. Later, they were released on bail, said the police.

Earlier, the Kaithal police had arrested 19 farmers for stubble burning.

38 farm fire cases Haryana recorded 38 fresh farm fire cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 2,123 this season. With 526 cases, Fatehabad district is at top of the tally.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mahinder Singh, a resident of Balu village; Shamsher Singh, a resident of Ujhana village in Jind district; Sajan, a resident of Defence Colony in Kaithal city; Jatinder Singh, a resident of Dundhwa village; Om Parkash, a resident of Patti Afgan village; and Pardeep of Pundri, said the police.

Kaithal Superintendent of Police Upasana said Section 144, CrPC, had been imposed by the Deputy Commissioner to prohibit burning of stubble. After some people burnt crop residue, cases were registered against them at different police stations on the complaints of agriculture officers, the SP said. “The arrested farmers were released on bail after the investigation,” she added. The SP appealed to the farmers to refrain from burning stubble and cooperate with the authorities to curb the menace. She also warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found violating the law.

Meanwhile, Haryana recorded 38 fresh farm fire cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 2,123 this season. With 526 cases, Fatehabad district is at top of the tally, followed by Jind (306), Kaithal (267), Ambala (186), Kurukshetra (151), Sirsa (132), Karnal (122), Hisar (101), Yamunanagar (92) Sonepat (74), Palwal (57), Rohtak (54), Panipat (23), Jhajjar (17), Bhiwani (6), Faridabad (4), Charkhi Dadri (2) and Panchkula (1).

