Six chargesheeted for mistake in Vidhan Sabha question translation: Speaker

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 13

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today said that six employees, including an officer of the Vidhan Sabha, had been chargesheeted for a mistake in the translation of a question during the winter session.

The translation ran into controversy, as the question was from INLD MLA Abhay Chautala and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had replied to it.

At the same time, the Education Department has also taken action against four officers in the case of giving wrong information. The Education Department has chargesheeted an assistant director and an assistant under Rule 7, while a deputy superintendent and an assistant have been suspended under the same rule.

Holding a press conference, Gupta said every piece of information placed on the table should be based on facts. “No minister, MLA, or officer has the right to give wrong information. False information is treated as contempt of the House. This practice is being strictly followed in the Vidhan Sabha,” he added.

Gupta said Haryana was the only state in the country that had allowed an MLA to ask three questions every month without a session.