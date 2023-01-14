Six chargesheeted for mistake in Vidhan Sabha question translation: Speaker

Chandigarh, January 13
Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today said that six employees, including an officer of the Vidhan Sabha, had been chargesheeted for a mistake in the translation of a question during the winter session.
The translation ran into controversy, as the question was from INLD MLA Abhay Chautala and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had replied to it.
At the same time, the Education Department has also taken action against four officers in the case of giving wrong information. The Education Department has chargesheeted an assistant director and an assistant under Rule 7, while a deputy superintendent and an assistant have been suspended under the same rule.
Holding a press conference, Gupta said every piece of information placed on the table should be based on facts. “No minister, MLA, or officer has the right to give wrong information. False information is treated as contempt of the House. This practice is being strictly followed in the Vidhan Sabha,” he added.
Gupta said Haryana was the only state in the country that had allowed an MLA to ask three questions every month without a session.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur
Chaudhary Santokh Singh collapses during the rush in the yat...
Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died
He feels uneasiness and collapses; Chaudhary Santokh also as...
National Disaster Management Authority bars govt institutions from sharing data on Joshimath land subsidence with media
Says multiple interpretations are creating confusion
Intense cold grips Punjab; state enveloped by dense fog
Bathinda is the coldest place in Punjab