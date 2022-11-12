Six days on, FIR registered in Congress Adampur candidate Jai Prakash assault case

Tribune News Service

Hisar, November 11

Six days after the Congress candidate in the Adampur byelection lodged a complaint, the Hisar police today registered a case against unknown persons in connection with the attack on the Congress candidate Jai Prakash when he was driving past after coming out of the counting centre during the counting of votes for the byelection.

Jai Prakash had named 11 persons who are said to be the supporters of the BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi.

The police said the Civil Lines police station has registered a case against unknown persons under Sections 147, 149, 341 and 427 of the IPC in this regard.

In the complaint given to the police, Jai Prakash, who is a former Union Minister, said when he was leaving the venue outside the counting centre in an SUV, he was assaulted by some persons allegedly at the behest of former MLA and BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi.

He alleged that his driver Billu was driving during the attack and gunmen Jasmer and Sunil, Jagjit Sandhu, Satendra Saharan, Dharambir Goyat, Sube Singh Arya, Jassi Petwar, Ishwar Mor, Sombir Lamba, Chandrabhan Kajla, former MLA Randhir Singh Dheera etc were with him.

The Congress candidate had given the complaint on November 6. The police said they had taken the action after preliminary investigation and handed it over to inspector Dalbir Singh for further probe.

