Six held for selling banned cigarettes in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 28

A joint team of CM flying squad and local raided several shops selling cigarettes and arrested six persons for allegedly selling e-cigarettes and banned foreign brands.

Inspector Harish Kumar, who is member of the CM flying squad, said six shops were raided in Sector 56, Sector 15, Sector 4/7 chowk, Civil Line and Palam Vihar on Wednesday.

In Sector 56, Vipin Kumar Paan Corner, which is owned by Parmesh Kumar, and Chaurasia Paan Shop, which is owned by Tribhuvan Chaurasia, were raided. The police also raided Devendra Singh’s Harish Hookah Shop at Sector 4/7 chowk, Motilal Bhusal’s Green Leaf Paan Shop at Sector 15, Raghavendra Singh’s Thakur Paan Bhandar and Anoop Kumar’s Chaurasia Paan House in Palam Vihar.

The six accused who were arrested have been identified as Parmesh, Tribhuvan Chaurasia, Davender Singh, Motilal Bhusal, Raghvendra Singh and Anup Kumar. Six FIRs were registered against the accused under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act and Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act.