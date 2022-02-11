Six IAS, two HCS officers transferred in Haryana

Chandigarh, February 10
The Haryana Government has issued transfer and posting orders of six IAS and two HCS officers with immediate effect.
Amneet P Kumar, Managing Director, Haryana Scheduled Castes, Finance and Development Corporation, and Director General, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, has been given the additional charge of Chief Executive, Haryana Khadi and Village Industries Board.
Wazeer Singh Goyat, Director General, Higher Education, and Secretary, Haryana Human Rights Commission, has been posted as Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration, Haryana; Managing Director, Haryana Land Reclamation and Development Corporation Limited; and Secretary, Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC).
Rajiv Rattan, Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration, and Managing Director, Haryana Land Reclamation and Development Corporation Limited, has been posted as Director, Higher Education, Haryana.
Manoj Kumar-I, Director, Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Haryana, is back as Rohtak Deputy Commissioner. Shakti Singh, Rohtak Deputy Commissioner (DC), has been posted as Jhajjar DC.
Virender Kumar Dahiya, Jhajjar DC, has been posted as Director, Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare.
Vivek Kalia, Additional Director (Administration), Secondary Education, has been posted as Additional Director (Administration), Secondary Education and Secretary, Commission of Enquiry, headed by Justice (Retd) SN Jha at Gurugram.
Vinesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner, Panchkula Municipal Corporation has been posted as Joint Director (Administration), AYUSH.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Supreme Court again refuses to intervene on Karnataka hijab row
CJI says, ‘We are also watching what’s happening in the stat...
Karnataka High Court requests state govt to reopen schools, says no to hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms
Interim order was issued by three-judge full bench led by Ch...
Budget to bring stability to economy, Nirmala Sitharaman says in Rajya Sabha
Was replying to budget demand in Rajya Sabha
Gurugram police register FIR against builder after 2 die in building mishap
One of the deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Ekta ...
57 Punjab constituencies have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases in fray, says survey
Punjab Election Watch and ADR could not analyse 28 candidate...