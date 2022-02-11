Six IAS, two HCS officers transferred in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 10

The Haryana Government has issued transfer and posting orders of six IAS and two HCS officers with immediate effect.

Amneet P Kumar, Managing Director, Haryana Scheduled Castes, Finance and Development Corporation, and Director General, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, has been given the additional charge of Chief Executive, Haryana Khadi and Village Industries Board.

Wazeer Singh Goyat, Director General, Higher Education, and Secretary, Haryana Human Rights Commission, has been posted as Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration, Haryana; Managing Director, Haryana Land Reclamation and Development Corporation Limited; and Secretary, Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC).

Rajiv Rattan, Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration, and Managing Director, Haryana Land Reclamation and Development Corporation Limited, has been posted as Director, Higher Education, Haryana.

Manoj Kumar-I, Director, Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Haryana, is back as Rohtak Deputy Commissioner. Shakti Singh, Rohtak Deputy Commissioner (DC), has been posted as Jhajjar DC.

Virender Kumar Dahiya, Jhajjar DC, has been posted as Director, Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare.

Vivek Kalia, Additional Director (Administration), Secondary Education, has been posted as Additional Director (Administration), Secondary Education and Secretary, Commission of Enquiry, headed by Justice (Retd) SN Jha at Gurugram.

Vinesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner, Panchkula Municipal Corporation has been posted as Joint Director (Administration), AYUSH.