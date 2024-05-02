Six judges take charge at Karnal district courts

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 1

Six judges have taken charge at the Karnal district courts. The Karnal Bar Association, under the chairmanship of its president Advocate Sandeep Chaudhary, organised a welcome ceremony for the judges here today. District and Sessions Judge Chandrashekhar also participated in this ceremony.

On behalf of the association, Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajneesh Kumar Sharma, Principal Judge, Family Court, Karnal, Dr Gagandeep Kaur; Civil Judge, Senior Division, Guneet Arora; CJM Sudhir Kumar; Civil Judge, Junior Division, Udhay Pratap; and CJM, DLSA, Savita Kumari, were welcomed and presented mementos.

A book of Paramjit Singh Kharambada was also released on the occasion. Retired District and Sessions Judge MS Nagar was a specially guest. Chaudhary said the public would benefit from the joining of the judges in the courts as pending cases would be settled soon.

