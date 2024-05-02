Six judges take charge at Karnal district courts

Karnal, May 1
Six judges have taken charge at the Karnal district courts. The Karnal Bar Association, under the chairmanship of its president Advocate Sandeep Chaudhary, organised a welcome ceremony for the judges here today. District and Sessions Judge Chandrashekhar also participated in this ceremony.
On behalf of the association, Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajneesh Kumar Sharma, Principal Judge, Family Court, Karnal, Dr Gagandeep Kaur; Civil Judge, Senior Division, Guneet Arora; CJM Sudhir Kumar; Civil Judge, Junior Division, Udhay Pratap; and CJM, DLSA, Savita Kumari, were welcomed and presented mementos.
A book of Paramjit Singh Kharambada was also released on the occasion. Retired District and Sessions Judge MS Nagar was a specially guest. Chaudhary said the public would benefit from the joining of the judges in the courts as pending cases would be settled soon.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violence, chaos erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza
15 people were injured during the UCLA confrontation, includ...
On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results
Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...