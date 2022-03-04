Six months' rent paid to society evacuees

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 3

The Gurugram administration has provided six months’ rent at the rate of Rs 22,000 per month to 25 families of the NBCC Green View. The society that has been declared unfit by the IIT is to be vacated by tomorrow. While 20 families out of 25 have already shifted out, five have cited medical reasons and asked for a day or two more.

It is however the rehabilitation of 49 EWS families which has left the local administration harried. The EWS wings of the society do not have the original allottees as residents as many have reportedly rented these which has made their rehabilitation an issue.

“In majority of flats, either relatives of allottees are living or they have been rented out. We are working on shifting out 49 families and the rent shifting cost will be worked out by tonight. Hopefully the society will be vacated this week,” said District Town Planner (DTP) RS Bhath.