Six properties sealed over house tax dues

Faridabad, March 15

The Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) today sealed six properties over pending house tax of Rs 15 lakh.

An MC spokesperson said these units were located in the NIT Zone- 1 of the MCF and failed to clear pending dues despite notices. He, however, added five other units, which were issued a sealing notice earlier, have cleared the dues.

MC Additional Commissioner SR Patil said the civic body may resort to auction process after sealing units that fail to clear pending dues in time.

The last date to avail rebate of up to 100 per cent waiver on the interest on the principal amount of pending tax since 2010-11 is March 31.

However, the defaulters could also avail a rebate of 15 per cent on the total amount if the tax is cleared in single payment before March end, according to the officials.

It is claimed that rebate is also applicable on the tax amount for the current financial year of 2023-24.

Meanwhile, it is reported that 16 units have been sealed in the past fortnight for not paying tax to the tune of Rs 31 lakh.

It is claimed that the total outstanding tax has been around Rs 120 crore, of which a majority of the tax had been pending for many years.

