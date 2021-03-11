Minor boy held for brutal murder of 6-year-old girl in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 7

Gurugram police have apprehended a minor boy for allegedly murdering a 6-year-old girl whose body was found with numerous injuries in the IMT Manesar area late last night. The accused had also allegedly murdered another child in 2020, the police said.

“The accused was lodged in a correction home at Faridabad for the murder of a minor boy in January 2020. He had come home on bail in February this year and again committed this crime. He has confessed to the murder of the girl,” the police officer said.

Police also suspect that the victim was raped but the post-mortem report has not confirmed it and samples have been sent to FSL for examination. Following the complaint by the victim’s father, an FIR has been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (hiding evidence) of IPC at IMT, Manesar police station.

The victim's father is a native of UP and works in a factory in Gurugram. He lives in a rented accommodation in the area. “I have two daughters. My younger daughter asked for Rs 10 to buy a cold drink yesterday evening. I gave her the money and she went to buy the cold drink but did not return till late. We started searching for her and after many hours finally found her body. We immediately called the police. I want strict action against the accused,” the father said.

A senior investigating officer said deep injury marks were found on the head, eyes, and other body parts of the girl. The accused hit her face to distort it and hide her identity. She was found on Friday near a pile of bricks only a few metres away from her house where her family lived on rent.