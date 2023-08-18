Six years on, 18 get life term for murder

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 17

A Bhiwani court has awarded life imprisonment to 18 persons in a murder case at Badesra village of Bhiwani district in 2017. According to information, Baljeet was shot by a faction led by Anand, alias Ballu, and others, which triggered a series of bloody clashes between two factions, claiming six lives.

The Additional District Judge, Rajni Yadav, while convicting 18 persons in the murder case, sentenced them to life imprisonment. The convicts are Satbir, Jagmat, Sonu, Ravinder, Kapoor, Sudhir, Wazir, Lehna, Balwan, Pawan, Parmod, Anand, Naresh, Rajbir, Virender, Jagdeep, Ajit and Pawan.

The clashes started when Baljeet filed an RTI application regarding the educational qualifications of Anand’s wife, Sudesh, who was the village sarpanch. Her marksheet was found to be fake, which led to animosity and feud.

