Skeletal remains found in suitcase, probe under way

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, November 25

With the skeletal remains of an unidentified victim found in a suitcase in the Surajkund area on Thursday, the police have launched a probe by setting up four CIA teams in the city. The remains have been kept in the civil hospital here.

“The process of identifying the victim’s clothes and the suitcase has been initiated by both, the local and Delhi police,” said a police official, adding that the identification of the clothes is vital as it is perhaps the only source of any clue. The CIA teams of the NIT, DLF, Sector 30 and Sector 48 police stations have been pressed into investigation, he added

A DNA test will be conducted as soon as the identification process is over and someone from the victim’s family surfaces. For this, an extensive search is required for which all reports and complaints of missing persons lodged with the police would be probed, said the official.

As the possibility of the victim hailing from Delhi could not be ruled out, sources in the Police department said a parallel investigation has been launched by the Mehrauli and Prahladpur police stations.

According to the police, the victim’s body is suspected to have been dumped here after murdering him somewhere else. The spot where the remains, along with a torn pair of slim jeans and a belt were found, is located around 200m from the Surajkund-Pali road. The only place where a CCTV camera is installed is a liquor vend, which is about 500m away. The police claimed that the parts recovered were highly decomposed and could be more than 45 days old.