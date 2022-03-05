Hisar: The training and placement cell of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar has started a 15-day online technical skills development programme "Tech for Good" on "Python Programming" in collaboration with Rubicon Skills development Private Limited. This programme is exclusively for girl students of BTech. CSE, IT and ECE fourth year and third year courses. As many as 58 girl students have registered for the programme. Volunteers Pranjali, Deepanshu, Anisha, Neha and Purva coordinated the event effectively. Prachi anchored the inauguration session event.

Panipat: Dr Archana Mishra has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University (DBRANLU). Dr Mishra is likely to join on March 10, as the tenure of Professor Viney Kapoor Mehra will end on March 9. At present, Dr Mishra is the principal of Government PG College, Panchkula. “It is a national law university and I will strive to take it to the top position,” said Dr Mishra.

Kaithal: Sushil Bansal, director, Bansal Forest Products, and an old student of the RKSD College, provided an annual scholarship of Rs 5 lakh to the outstanding students. He announced that every year under the guidance of his father Kailash Bansal and uncle Ramesh Bansal, this scholarship would be provided to academically outstanding and talented students. Keeping this in mind, principal Dr Sanjay Goel set up an incubation centre, which will arrange training for students for various competitions and will set the benchmark of excellent academic achievements. This centre will also distribute this scholarship in collaboration with the Students Welfare Committee and Puran Students Committee. On this occasion, president Saket Mangal and other office-bearers distributed scholarships to 56 talented students.

Kurukshetra: To motivate and equip teachers to encourage and foster learning in students, Acharya Dakshta Varg was organised in Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya. Yoga session taken up by Shivam and Rajiv today filled everyone with energy. The programme started with the lighting of ceremonial lamp by principal Narayan Singh. A patriotic poem was recited by Harsha. The whole day was dedicated to IT. In Baudhik session, Vipin acquainted the teachers with artificial intelligence and how it had made the life of human beings easy.

Faridabad: The JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad ,will soon start its research journal on computer engineering and technology to promote quality research work and bring together the latest research and development in various fields of science and technology related to computer engineering. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the computer engineering department held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof SK Tomar. Emphasising on improving the quality of research work, Prof Tomar asked senior faculty members to ensure the quality parameters being adopted by their scholars for researchwas being maintain ed.