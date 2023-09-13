Skipping exam duty: Private schools object to fine on teachers, threaten protest

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 12

Expressing resentment over the Board of School Education Haryana’s policy to impose a fine of Rs 5,000 each on teachers for not attending exam duty, private school operators have asked the government to review the policy or they would launch an agitation.

The Federation of Private Schools Welfare Association has asked the government to intervene, review and reconsider the policy of the board for its ethical and legal implications, besides asking the government to refund the fine.

Kulbhushan Sharma, the association president, said: “Earlier, the board used to impose a fine on school, but now the board has initiated a policy of imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 each on teachers who are unable to fulfil exam duty responsibilities, particularly in private schools. While the intention behind ensuring teachers’ presence during exam duties is commendable, the approach raises ethical and legal concerns. Teachers might have valid reasons for their absence.”

“Many of these teachers are women, and sometimes, their exam duty assignments are located at considerable distances from their house, making it difficult for them to comply with the duty. The imposition of fine is not only a burden, but also raises questions about its legality and appropriateness,” he added.

Moreover, as per the association, the board’s decision to withhold the DMC of students from schools that fail to pay the fine was concerning. The policies adopted by the board were not acceptable.

“The legality of the board’s authority to levy such a substantial fine on schools is unclear, as there seems to be no clear provision allowing the board to impose such fines. We have raised the matter with state Education Minister Kanwar Pal and board chairman VP Yadav. If the board still wants, it can impose some fine on the school, and not on teachers. The fine collected so far should be refunded,” said the association president.

