Chandigarh: On the last day of the farmers’ protest, a delegation of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and trade unions met Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday. After the meeting, the delegation placed the government’s response before the protesters who decided to give two more weeks to the government to accept demands. The next meet will be held at Hisar on December 11.

