SKM distances itself from farmers' protest in Delhi

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 22

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of various farmer organisations that led a year-long protest at the Delhi borders against farm laws, disassociated itself from the protest held at the Jantar Mantar by various farmers’ organisations today.

The SKM made it clear that it did not give any call for the protest in Delhi. It clarified that a few farm unions that were part of the SKM during the farmers’ protest in 2020-21 had organised this protest.

Jagjeet Singh Dallewal of the BKU Ekta Sidhupur was leading the protest while other farm unions and leaders were not part of it, said the SKM.

Yogendra Yadav, member of the SKM, Haryana, also tweeted and clarified that it was not SKM’s protest. “Just to clarify: The kisan mahapanchayat being organised in Delhi today has nothing to do with Samyukta Kisan Morcha,” Yadav tweeted.

It is learnt Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU Arya) state president Sewa Singh Arya had issued a press note in the name of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political), declaring that a kisan mahapanchayat would be organised at the Jantar Mantar to press for various demands.

Their demands included justice for farmer families who lost their loved ones in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, release of farmers lodged in jails for the past nine months, arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, law to ensure MSP guarantee and withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill etc.

Meanwhile, a large number of farmers assembled near the KMP at the Singhu border today. They demanded the government to fulfil their demands. Before leaving for Delhi to join the kisan mahapanchayat, they raised slogans against the government.

The police beefed up security at the border to maintain law and order besides ensuring smooth flow of traffic on the national highway. The Delhi Police got videography done of all vehicles crossing the border. The registration numbers of all vehicles were also noted, resulting in long queues of vehicles on the national highway. Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohad said they would continue their fight till the fulfilment of their demands.