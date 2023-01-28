Samyukta Kisan Morcha holds show of strength in Jind

Tribune News Service

Jind, January 27

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella of hundreds of farmer organisations, has pledged to intensify its movement at national level to achieve the crucial issues “on which the Central government has backed out despite written assurances”.

In a massive show of strength, leaders at the Kisan Mahapanchyat, held in Jind yesterday, exhorted over a lakh farmers from Punjab, Haryana, UP and other North Indian states to prepare for a long haul for getting the legal guarantee of the MSP, removal of Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni named in the Lakhimpur Kheri episode, withdrawal of Electricity Amendment Bill 2022, loan waiver and other demands.

Hosted by Haryana SKM, a large number of women at the mahapanchyat was a specially feature of the show. SKM leaders Jogender Singh Ugrahan, Dr Darshan Pal, Rakesh Tikait, Hannan Mollah, Avik Saha, Yudhvir Singh, Atul Kumar Anjan, Aashis Mittal and others addressed the mahapanchyat gave a message of keeping their unity rock solid despite “desperate tactics of the BJP to create a division in the SKM ranks”.

Dr Darshan Pal placed a resolution in respect of over 700 martyrs and kept a one-minute silence. Jogender Singh Ugrahan said “a strong corporate was behind the Modi regime which needed to be thrown out to improve the lot of the peasantry”.

Rakesh Tikait thanked the farmers of Haryana and Punjab for foiling the “nefarious designs of BJP to divide them on the Hindu - Sikh basis.

It was announced that a march to Parliament would be organised on a day between March 15 and 22 during the Budget Session.