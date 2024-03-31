SKM launches nationwide campaign to ‘punish’ BJP

Sunit Dhawan
Rohtak, March 30
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has launched a countrywide campaign to expose, oppose and punish the BJP during the General Election for its “pro-corporate” policies and “authoritarian” approach.
At a meeting here today, the national coordination committee (NCC) of the SKM endorsed the clarion call given at its mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14 in this regard.
The meeting resolved to ensure the unity of different organisations of farmers and also rope in trade unions, NGOs, youth, women, tribals, employees and other sections of society in their countrywide drive.
Steered by an eight-member presidium comprising Balbir Singh Rajewal, Dr Darshan Pal, Satyawan, Dr Ashish Mittal, Inderjit Singh, Jogender Nain, KD Singh and Chander Shekhar, the meeting was attended by farmer leaders from different states.
Briefing the media, SKM leaders revealed that state-specific plans would be chalked out to take the message to the people at the grassroots level.
The extended meeting worked out a detailed plan for executing the “punish BJP” call through an intensive campaign comprising holding of mahapanchayats and rallies across the country. “It has been decided to expand the kisan-mazdoor unity by roping in other mass organisations and social outfits and involve them in the campaign,” said Dr Darshan Pal.
The underlying objective behind the exercise is to build a mass movement against the alleged destruction of livelihood, safeguarding social fabric and defending constitutional institutions, said the leaders.
