SKM (Non-Political) to organise national-level farmers’ rally in Haryana in September

Bengaluru, June 26

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) on Wednesday claimed that the BJP will face the anger of farmers in the coming Assembly elections in states like Haryana and Maharashtra, if the party-led NDA Government does not change its “anti-farmer policies.”

A national-level farmers’ rally will be organised in Haryana in September in which over one lakh farmers from more than 20 states will participate to exert pressure on the NDA Government to enact a MSP (Minimum Support price) guarantee law for farmers, it said.

Leaders of the organisation said in the four rounds of negotiations with the Central Government in February, they strongly raised the issues concerned with South Indian farmers like creating a “robust structure” for the Spices Board, and fair prices for coconut and sugarcane farmers according to “C2+50 per cent” formula of the Swaminathan Commission Report.

Addressing a press conference here, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said that the outfit’s protest demanding an MSP guarantee law is going on from February 13 at four places and thousands of farmers are camping on roads since then. “This protest will go on till the Central Government fulfils our demands,” he said.

He claimed that the BJP lost 71 Lok Sabha seats, which it had held, in the recently held elections in rural areas due to anger in the farming community. If the BJP-led NDA Government does not change its “anti-farmer policies”, the party will face the anger of farmers in all upcoming Assembly elections, including in Haryana and Maharashtra.

Kurburu Shantakumar from Karnataka, a leader of the farmer body, said that on July 8, SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha will give memorandum regarding their 12 demands to all Members of Parliament, except 240 MPs of BJP.

He said that in July, the two organisations will also organise a big farmers’ convention in Delhi.

