SKM, trade union workers attempt to lay siege to Rohtak mini secretariat, stopped

Rohtak, May 24
Representatives of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other trade unions protested outside the mini secretariat here today.
They were demanding the redressal of pending grievances, including bonus for wheat yield loss, distribution of compensation among farmers for damaged crops, withdrawal of remaining cases, adequate power supply during sowing season, revocation of termination of anganwadi workers and helpers along with the release of CITU leader Sanjeev Kumar.
Meanwhile, SKM leader Inderjit Singh claimed the police used mild force when the protesters wanted to go inside the mini secretariat to hand over a memorandum. Consequently, several protesters, including Kisan Sabha president Preet Singh, suffered minor injuries when they tried to open the main gate where the police personnel were deputed, he added.
Meanwhile, Inderjit also condemned the arrest of CITU leader by the local police in the wee hours and threatened to serve a two-day ultimatum on the administration for his release, stating that they would be forced to hold a bigger protest on May 27 if the demand was not met.
