Slapgate: Congress leader Naveen Kedia, Ashok Tanwar’s wife Avantika booked

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 27

The altercation among Congress and BJP workers on polling day in Sirsa has escalated, with the police registering cases against BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar’s wife Avantika and Congress leader Naveen Kedia.

Claims & counterclaims Congress leader Naveen Kedia, who accused BJP of ‘cash for votes’, has alleged that BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar’s wife Avantika had slapped his son, Naman.

Avantika has claimed Naman misbehaved with her daughter.

On May 25, Congress leaders accused BJP members of distributing money, leading to an argument between the two groups. Following Kedia’s complaint, a case was registered against Avantika, her son Adikarta, and daughter. Similarly, based on Avantika’s complaint, a case was registered against Kedia and his son Naman.

On Naman’s complaint, a case was registered against Avantika, her children, and others under the IPC and Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act. Meanwhile, on Avantika’s complaint, a case was registered against Kedia, Naman, and some others under IPC and Section 3 of the SC/ST Act.

SP Vikrant Bhushan has formed an SIT. On the evening of May 25, Kedia and Naman arrived at a polling station following a complaint about distribution of money. Avantika was already present there and a verbal spat ensued, leading to a clash between Congress and BJP supporters.

The police arrived at Rori Bazaar after receiving a complaint. Adikarta was inside Kedia’s office and was escorted out. Kedia accused Avantika of using foul language, slapping his son, and threatening them.

On Monday, Congress leaders Kedia, Veer Bhan Mehta, and Raju Sharma held a press conference, accusing BJP workers of distributing money to buy votes. They had complained to the Election Commission and claimed that they were given time until June 4 for action, failing which they would protest.

Talking to The Tribune, Avantika said she visited several party booths without any issues, but alleged that wherever Mehta, Raju Sharma and Kedia went, their supporters clashed with BJP workers.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Sirsa