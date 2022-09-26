Slapped by kin, Yamunanagar man ends life

Yamunanagar, September 25
A 31-year-old man ended his life by suicide at his father’s house in Bombeypur village in Yamunanagar after he was allegedly slapped by his two relatives. They had all gathered to solve a financial issue of the family.
The deceased was Kurban. On the complaint of Ikbal, a case has been registered against Shakeel, his wife Sugra and their son Mohammad Ahmed under Section 306 of the IPC.
The complainant said his younger son, Rustam, had died in an accident and they got Rs 16 lakh as death claim of his deceased son from the government. He said Rs 8 lakh was given to Rustam’s wife Julekha and the remaining Rs 8 lakh were given to him, his wife and their one grandson.
“From our share, we wanted to buy land for our two grandsons, but Julekha objected to it,” he said. Julekha’s father Shakeel, her mother Sugra and her brother Mohammad Ahmed had also come for the meeting. He alleged that Shakeel and Sugra slapped his son Kurban after which he consumed poison was died.
