Slapping case: Villagers apologise to Guhla MLA

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 25

Residents of Bhatia village in Kaithal district yesterday reportedly tentered their apology for their misconduct with the JJP MLA from the Guhla Assembly constituency, Ishwar Singh, on July 12, when he visited the flood-hit village to take stock of the situation. During his visit, a woman slapped him, a video of which went viral. The village was waterlogged due to the overflowing of the Ghaggar river.

The MLA assured them that no further legal action would be taken. A case had been registered against 60 persons under various Sections of the IPC and the SC/ST Act.

“Residents of Bhatia village came to my residence and apologised. They belong to my constituency and are my own people. They told me that they were angry due to the flooding of their fields and houses. I hold no grudge against them,” he added.

#Kaithal #Karnal