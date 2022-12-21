Slip roads for swift traffic movement

POOR road engineering is one of the major contributing factors to traffic congestion and road accidents. At every intersection, there must be a slip road leading to cycle lane/track for cyclists and two-wheelers. Due to lack of slip roads, frequent snarl-ups are witnessed during the morning and evening peak hours. The district authorities must ensure regulation of traffic movement by facilitating cycle lanes. SK Sharma, Faridabad

Project of shifting out dairies in limbo

THE ambitious project of shifting dairies from residential areas is in limbo, and has become an ordeal for residents here. The dairy owners dump cow dung in the open and in nullahs, leading to poor sanitary conditions. Besides, the movement of cattle on the main roads causes inconvenience to commuters as well as pedestrians. The MC authorities must initiate action against the dairy owners at the earliest. Suryakant Sharma, Ambala

Potholed road irks senior citizens

THE road along House No. 1807 to 1821 in Sector 21 of Panchkula is dotted with potholes filled with loose soil and gravel. Besides posing a threat of accidents, the road is not fit for walks taken by senior citizens. The problem has persisted for the last six months, and the authorities concerned are indifferent towards it. Sanjiv Sharma, Panchkula

What our readers say

