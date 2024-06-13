Slogan-writing contest against child labour

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 12

A slogan-writing competition was organised at JCD College of Education here to raise awareness about child labour among students. JCD director general Kuldeep Singh Dhindsa and principal Jai Prakash attended the event.

Dhindsa said child labour impeded children’s health, education and their overall development. He said when children worked instead of going to school, their future suffered.

Dhindsa further said working in unsafe conditions exposed them to diseases and injuries. He stressed the need for strict laws and awareness campaigns to stop child labour.

Meanwhile, Prakash urged everyone to take strong action against child labour as even small efforts made a huge difference.

