Slow lifting forces authorities to halt arrival of produce in 5 grain markets

Karnal, October 29

Slow lifting of procured paddy forced the authorities to halt its arrival in five grain markets for a day on Sunday. No gate passes were issued to farmers in Karnal, Taraori, Gharaunda, Nissing, and Jundla grain markets. However, the authorities claimed that the farmers and arhtiyas were informed about the decision in advance. However, the farmers had to return with their produce as they were not allowed in a couple of grain markets.

The district has recorded an arrival of 94,35,869 quintals against 1,06,09,529 quintals during the corresponding period last year. Out of the total arrival, 8,77,414 quintals of paddy was lying in the grain markets till Saturday night.

“We have stopped the arrival of paddy in the grain markets to speed up the lifting. Procurement agencies have been asked to push the lifting so that the farmers will get space to unload their produce. All agencies have lifted the major chunk of the paddy from the grain markets,” said an official of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB),

Farmers to hold dharna at Raj Bhavan in Nov

Hisar: The Haryana Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Sunday decided to hold a dharna at the Raj Bhavan from November 26 to 28 in support of their demands. The decision was taken at a state-level meeting of the SKM at Jind. The call was given by the national SKM due to the Modi government “backing out” from the assurances given at the time of withdrawal of the farm stir. All India SKM leaders, including Krishana Prasad, Shankar Ghosh, Prem Singh Gehlawat and others, were present. TNS

