Slow pace marks properties’ self-certification process

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, April 27

The process of self-certification of property units, liable for house tax, in the city is progressing at a snail’s pace. The slow pace has been attributed to the large number of complaints regarding the registration of property IDs and hurdles in rectifying the same. The city has around 7 lakh taxable property units.

Though the procedure of identification and online registration of property IDs was taken up three years ago, complaints regarding the mistakes in the process have not been resolved so far, reveal sources. Only 1 lakh of the total seven lakh property units have been certified till date, it is claimed.

The self-certification process has to be completed by the property owners. However, it is reported that a majority of them have failed to do so due to problems regarding their property IDs. It is learnt that in a number of such cases, details filled by property owners were either wrong or did not matching the ownership records.

“I had to take help from the staff of the civic body to complete the self-certification process as details uploaded regarding my property were wrong,” says AK Gaur, a resident of Sector 85 here.

He said the mistake could be committed by the agency that conducted the survey or the builder at the time of preparing the ID. He said no property could be purchased or sold without the ID, which needs to be registered with the department concerned.

Blaming the mismanagement and inefficiency on part of the administration, another resident Vishnu Goel said more than 80 per cent of the generated property IDs were wrong.

It is further alleged that a nexus, involving property dealers, was operational in the city and a handsome amount was being charged on the pretext of providing property IDs. Besides, changing the agency for the job every year is said to be another reason for current problem.

“The administration’s failure to provide a link between the old 12-digit ID and the new eight-digit ID of the same property has also contributed to this mess,” says Yogesh Dhingra, a former member of the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad.

“Special camps are being organised at various locations to resolve problems related to the self-certification process and have received a good response,” says Padam Singh, a senior MC official.

He said help desks have been made functional in all eight zones of the city to address complaints. Though the Municipal Corporation is ready to provide help, the self-certification needs to be done by the property owners themselves, he added.

