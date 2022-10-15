Is a civic issue bothering you?

Slow pace of work leads to traffic snarls

The slow pace of work on the roads in several parts of the city has led to a prolonged civic and traffic mess. This has also emerged as a major cause of traffic problems and lack of cleanliness in the nearby areas. While traffic snarls and jams have become the order of the day, the poor pace of work has left the commuters and residents at the receiving end. Rohtash Chahal, Faridabad

Stray cattle pose threat to commuters

There is no end to stray cattle menace in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. Herds of stray cattle can be seen roaming in streets and on main roads here, causing accidents and inconvenience to commuters. Most of the stray cattle are abandoned male bulls and cows. Residents of the twin cities have asked the authorities of Municipal Corporation, Yamunangar-Jagadhri to find a permanent solution to this problem, but to no avail. Amar Nath, Jagadhri

Poor sanitary conditions irk residents

Heaps of garbage can be spotted at various places in the city, including posh colonies in HSVP sectors. Dustbins kept at public places are lying broken, which has led to the scattering of garbage and other waste on roadsides. Stray animals rummaging through the waste has also become a common sight in the city. Rainwater accumulates in vacant plots, becoming a haven for mosquitoes’ breeding and leading to vector-borne diseases. The local authorities have turned a blind eye towards the situation. Preeti, Rohtak