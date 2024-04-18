Slow server, printing issues hamper property registration process at Sirsa tehsil office

Anil Kakkar

The property registration work at the tehsil office is being carried out at a sluggish pace for a month. Every day, thus, over 60 people are forced to return home without registration work for their properties being completed. Visitors have primarily reported of server downtime, uncooperative staff and printing issues being the key reasons behind the delay.

Mandeep Singh, a resident, said he had been visiting the Saral Centre at the tehsil office for several days, but couldn’t get his land registered. He came back on Tuesday morning and received Token Number 35.

After waiting for the entire day, the land registration was completed at 7 pm. As soon as it struck five in the evening, the staff began shutting down the computer systems, causing distress to the people waiting there.

He said despite being given the tokens, their registrations could not be processed. When the staff refused to comply, they went to the Tehsildar’s office.

On the Tehsildar’s instructions, the staff began processing their registrations. Similarly, Rajendra Singh, who had to get his land registered, highlighted the problems of server downtime and uncooperative staff. The staff worked inefficiently, causing inconvenience to those who came from faraway places, he added.

He said two persons from Mumbai had come to get their land registered but couldn’t get the process completed due to server downtime.

Meanwhile, Karnail Singh, a farmer, said since it was the harvesting season, he needed to take his produce to the market. However, land registration was also important. He said he was facing difficulty in getting the work done, adding that the staff mentioned about server downtime being the reason behind it.

Karnail said due to server downtime, registrations could not be completed. Even if the registration was done, the printing issues delayed the process.

Over 1,500 registrations have been delayed in a month. Sunil Kumar, who visited the Saral Centre, said people lined up in queues in the morning.

Only 100 tokens are issued for registrations and among the people present there, only a few of them get their registration completed. Only 40 registrations are processed, leaving others disappointed. The visitors demanded that the portal be fixed soon, and registration work be initiated.

Regarding the issue, DC R Singh said administrative officials had extensively discussed the problems arising from land registration.

The issue of server downtime had been brought to the notice of the Chandigarh headquarters, and a solution would be provided soon. He said until the server downtime issue was resolved, the registration timings had been extended by two hours to complete land registration to ensure that people were not inconvenienced.

