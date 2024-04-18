 Slow server, printing issues hamper property registration process at Sirsa tehsil office : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Slow server, printing issues hamper property registration process at Sirsa tehsil office

Slow server, printing issues hamper property registration process at Sirsa tehsil office

Slow server, printing issues hamper property registration process at Sirsa tehsil office

The tehsil office in Sirsa. Tribune Photo



Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 17

The property registration work at the tehsil office is being carried out at a sluggish pace for a month. Every day, thus, over 60 people are forced to return home without registration work for their properties being completed. Visitors have primarily reported of server downtime, uncooperative staff and printing issues being the key reasons behind the delay.

‘Uncooperative staff’

  • The Sirsa tehsil office daily issues 100 tokens for registration, but only around 40 registrations are completed in a day.
  • Mandeep Singh, a resident, said he had been visiting the Saral Centre at the tehsil office for several days, but couldn’t get his land registered. He came back on Tuesday morning and received Token Number 35.
  • After waiting for the entire day, the land registration was completed at 7 pm. As soon as it struck five in the evening, the staff began shutting down the computer systems, causing distress to the people waiting there.

The Sirsa tehsil office daily issues 100 tokens for registration. However, only around 40 registrations are completed in a day.

Mandeep Singh, a resident, said he had been visiting the Saral Centre at the tehsil office for several days, but couldn’t get his land registered. He came back on Tuesday morning and received Token Number 35. After waiting for the entire day, the land registration was completed at 7 pm. Mandeep said as soon as it struck five in the evening, the staff began shutting down the computer systems, causing distress to the people waiting there.

He said despite being given the tokens, their registrations could not be processed. When the staff refused to comply, they went to the Tehsildar’s office.

On the Tehsildar’s instructions, the staff began processing their registrations. Similarly, Rajendra Singh, who had to get his land registered, highlighted the problems of server downtime and uncooperative staff. The staff worked inefficiently, causing inconvenience to those who came from faraway places, he added.

He said two persons from Mumbai had come to get their land registered but couldn’t get the process completed due to server downtime.

Meanwhile, Karnail Singh, a farmer, said since it was the harvesting season, he needed to take his produce to the market. However, land registration was also important. He said he was facing difficulty in getting the work done, adding that the staff mentioned about server downtime being the reason behind it.

Karnail said due to server downtime, registrations could not be completed. Even if the registration was done, the printing issues delayed the process.

Over 1,500 registrations have been delayed in a month. Sunil Kumar, who visited the Saral Centre, said people lined up in queues in the morning.

Only 100 tokens are issued for registrations and among the people present there, only a few of them get their registration completed. Only 40 registrations are processed, leaving others disappointed. The visitors demanded that the portal be fixed soon, and registration work be initiated.

Regarding the issue, DC R Singh said administrative officials had extensively discussed the problems arising from land registration.

The issue of server downtime had been brought to the notice of the Chandigarh headquarters, and a solution would be provided soon. He said until the server downtime issue was resolved, the registration timings had been extended by two hours to complete land registration to ensure that people were not inconvenienced.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sirsa


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

US reacts to PM Modi's 'killing terrorists in their homes' remark

2
Punjab

FIR filed against forging of Sidhu Moosewala's mother signature, stamp for disability pension

3
Trending

Arbaaz Khan makes fun of his divorce, remarriage; Malaika Arora asks son Arhaan Khan ‘when did you lose your virginity’

4
World

‘World must laugh at us’: Pakistan High Court orders government to revoke X’s suspension within one week

5
Himachal Lok Sabha elections

Has Rajinder Rana’s switching over to BJP made it easy for Anurag Thakur in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur?

6
Diaspora

Mumbai woman in Pakistan refuses to leave without her kids; claims their 'lives are in danger'

7
Amritsar

Road mishap claims Amritsar youth’s life in Canada

8
Punjab

Punjab: Farmers squat on railway track at Shambhu border demanding release of 3 fellow protesters

9
Punjab

Discontent in SAD over denial of ticket to former minister Parminder Dhindsa from Sangrur

10
Entertainment

Firing outside Salman's house: Shocked father of man arrested says 'he was a simple person, working in Jalandhar'

Don't Miss

View All
Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Top News

Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry dies in US hospital

Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry dies in US hospital

On June 29, 2023, he was arrested by US Customs and Border P...

Campaigning wraps up for Phase-I, top leaders go all out on the hustings

Campaigning wraps up for Phase-I, top leaders go all out on the hustings

Roadshows, rallies held across 21 states | 8 Union ministers...

Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp

Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp

Its defence firms supplied key components to Tehran

India’s population 144 cr, quarter in 0-14 group

India’s population 144 cr, quarter in 0-14 group

Congress weighs options for Hamirpur, Kangra seats

Congress weighs options for Hamirpur, Kangra seats

Keen on fielding bigwig to take on Anurag Thakur


Cities

View All

Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

Bhucho Mandi: Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress, BJP step up campaigning

Congress, BJP step up campaigning in Chandigarh

Highest polling in 2014, lowest in 1999 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: High Court takes note of land mafia activity on periphery

Navratri: 8.11L devotees donate Rs 2.56 cr at three Panchkula temples

Two youths drown in dam at Morni

Visit govt hospitals, mohalla clinics: Delhi Health Minister to Chief Secretary

Visit govt hospitals, mohalla clinics: Delhi Health Minister to Chief Secretary

Schoolteacher, minor brother found dead in Shakarpur flat

‘AAP Ka RamRajya’ portal to showcase party’s works

Election Commission working like ‘extended wing’ of BJP: AAP

INDIA VOTES 2024: Parties shift focus to education to woo first-timers

‘Schools of Eminence’ grapple with staff crunch, operational challenges

Punjab: ‘Schools of Eminence’ grapple with staff crunch, operational challenges

Civil Surgeon recommends action against SMO, EMO for ‘negligence’, ‘insensitivity’

Civil Surgeon recommends action against SMO, EMO for ‘negligence’, ‘insensitivity’

Man hit by roadways bus dies

Residents continue to face wrath of stray canines

City-based doctor booked for charging patient without removing kidney stones

Two peddlers arrested with 760 gram heroin

Varsity proud of Devdarshdeep: VC

Varsity proud of Devdarshdeep: VC

Farm unions block train traffic near Shambhu, seek release of protesters

Man mauled by stray dogs, third death in two months in Patiala district