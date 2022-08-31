Karnal slum dwellers to be resettled in flats built under Ashiyana scheme

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 30

Slum dwellers, living in Sectors 32 and 33 of the city, will be rehabilitated in 264 flats constructed under the Ashiyana scheme of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in Sector 14, Part II. These flats were constructed at a cost of Rs 14.85 crore in 2016 and are lying abandoned.

Plan to rehabilitate in HSVP flats Residents of Sectors 32 and 33 had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court for the removal of shanties from their vicinity. Following the directions of the High Court, these shanties will be removed. We are planning to rehabilitate them in the flats constructed under the Ashiyana scheme of the HSVP. Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner

Following the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the HSVP had constructed these flats to rehabilitate residents living in Valmiki Basti in Sector 12, Part II, but the residents of Valmiki Basti had refused to go there and the state government had started another project for their rehabilitation in Sector 16. Now, the authorities are planning to shift slum dwellers there.

264 flats constructed under the Ashiyana scheme of the HSVP in Sector 14. Sayeed Ahmed

“Residents of Sectors 32 and 33 had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court for the removal of shanties from their vicinity. Following the directions of the High Court, these shanties will be removed. A survey was conducted in 2020, which revealed there were 341 slums in the area. We are planning to rehabilitate them in the flats constructed under the Ashiyana scheme of the HSVP,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, while chairing a meeting of the officials of the HSVP.

A draw of lots will be conducted to allot flats to slum dwellers. The date, time and venue of the draw of lots will be confirmed by the authorities of the HSVP, the DC asserted. The EO, HSVP, Deepak Ghanghas, said they had sent a letter to the Administrator, HSVP, for the finalisation of terms and condition. Further process will be conducted after the finalisation of terms and conditions.

In December 2020, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also directed the authorities to shift these shanties. As per the authorities, 264 slum dwellers will be adjusted in the flats for the economically weaker section (EWS).

Shifting of shanties from these places in the city is a long pending demand of the residents, who have been raising this issue at various platforms citing that the slum dwellers had encroached upon the prime land of the sector. They even raised the issue that when the sectors were developed then it was not mentioned that the slum dwellers could encroach the locations near their homes.

Draw of lots for allotment of houses

A draw of lots will be conducted to allot flats to slum dwellers

The date, time and venue of the draw of lots will be confirmed by the authorities of the HSVP

#karnal