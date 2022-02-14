Small forests to be developed in Rohtak through Japanese Miyawaki technique

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, February 13

The district administration has come up with a plan to develop small forests by adopting the Miyawaki technique, pioneered by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, on the vacant land lying idle at various government departments. The plan aims at enhancing the green cover in the district.

Under the first phase, Miyawaki afforestation would be carried out on the Sugar mill premises in Meham and Rohtak. Thereafter, the vacant land of various departments would be identified to develop small forests there.

Deputy Commissioner, Manoj Kumar, inspected the small forest in the jail complex yesterday and applauded the jail administration for taking this initiative.

“The technique ensures 20 per cent faster growth of plants and also helps in establishing small forests. Moreover, saplings are planted at short distances to ensure no space in the middle so that they could get maximum oxygen,” he said.

The DC maintained that the decrease in greenery due to deforestation had resulted in imbalance in environment. It had led to climate change and a fall in the water-table. The technique will prove very effective not only to keep the environment healthy, but also raise the water-table through good rains, he added.

