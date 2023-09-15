Smartphones approved for anganwadi workers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 14

Haryana Minister of State for Women and Child Development Kamlesh Dhanda today said CM Manohar Lal Khattar had accorded approval to a project aimed at providing anganwadi workers with smartphones through the High-Powered Purchase Committee.

She said 28,484 smartphones would be purchased for the anganwari workers, with a budget allocation of Rs 28.19 crores.

The distribution of these smartphones to the workers will be completed within the next three months, accompanied by a two-week training programme on the smartphone usage. The department will also provide SIM cards for the phones. Dhanda explained that these smartphones would be equipped with a Poshan Tracker and Bal Samvardhan apps, enabling real-time monitoring of children’s nutrition and well-being.

The Poshan Tracker app will provide access to data on newborns, children up to the age of six, lactating mothers and pregnant women. It will also be used to identify serious conditions such as malnutrition.

In addition, the Bal Samvardhan app will facilitate the assessment of various forms of malnutrition in children aged zero to five years, including thinness, stunting, and extreme underweight.

