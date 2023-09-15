 Smartphones approved for anganwadi workers : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Smartphones approved for anganwadi workers

Smartphones approved for anganwadi workers

Rs 28.19 cr allocated

Smartphones approved for anganwadi workers

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 14

Haryana Minister of State for Women and Child Development Kamlesh Dhanda today said CM Manohar Lal Khattar had accorded approval to a project aimed at providing anganwadi workers with smartphones through the High-Powered Purchase Committee.

She said 28,484 smartphones would be purchased for the anganwari workers, with a budget allocation of Rs 28.19 crores.

The distribution of these smartphones to the workers will be completed within the next three months, accompanied by a two-week training programme on the smartphone usage. The department will also provide SIM cards for the phones. Dhanda explained that these smartphones would be equipped with a Poshan Tracker and Bal Samvardhan apps, enabling real-time monitoring of children’s nutrition and well-being.

The Poshan Tracker app will provide access to data on newborns, children up to the age of six, lactating mothers and pregnant women. It will also be used to identify serious conditions such as malnutrition.

In addition, the Bal Samvardhan app will facilitate the assessment of various forms of malnutrition in children aged zero to five years, including thinness, stunting, and extreme underweight.

#Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

'Please show me the school, if it is newly built': AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

2
Chandigarh

Col Manpreet Singh belonged to Mohali, was to visit family on his birthday next month

3
Patiala

Students at Patiala's Punjabi University beat up professor after girl student's mysterious death

4
Diaspora

Teenager Sikh student ‘kicked, punched, pepper-sprayed’ on bus in Canada

5
Amritsar campus notes

Warm welcome for KBC winner

6
Punjab

3 former Punjab police officers get life term in 31-year-old fake encounter case

7
J & K

Anantnag encounter: Two militants trapped day after Commanding Officer, Major, DSP killed

8
India

Opposition bloc INDIA announces boycott of shows of 14 TV anchors, BJP compares this with Emergency

9
J & K

Local Uzair Khan among 2 LeT militants involved in killing of Army officers, DSP in Kashmir: Police

10
J & K

Martyred J-K Police officer's father overcomes grief to salute his son

Don't Miss

View All
Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Top News

INDIA out to destroy Sanatan, push us back into slavery: PM

INDIA out to destroy Sanatan, push us back into slavery: PM

Opposition bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

Opposition bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

More troops at encounter site in J&K, search intensifies

More troops at encounter site in J&K, search intensifies

Candlelight marches for soldiers in militancy hub

Candlelight marches for soldiers in militancy hub

SC amicus curiae supports banning convicted politicians from elections

SC amicus curiae supports banning convicted politicians from elections


Cities

View All