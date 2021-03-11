Kaithal SMO suspended for dereliction of duty

Kaithal, May 30
The Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Rajeev Arora, on Monday suspended a Senior Medical Officer (SMO) of Kaul CHC for alleged dereliction of duty and for also remaining absent at a meeting.
Besides, Arora directed the officials concerned to issue a show-cause notice to the warehouse incharge for not maintaining the record of the stock supply.
Arora was in Kaithal to chair a meeting of the health officials. Addressing doctors and officials, he emphasised on institutional delivery and said that the authorities should ensure that the deliveries of pregnant women should be done at government institutions. “It came to our notice that some ANMs are involved in sending pregnant women to private hospitals. Action should be initiated against such ANMs,” he said.
The ACS also directed the Deputy Commissioner and other officials to pay a visit to the PHC, CHC every 15 days. He told the doctors to prescribe medicines on salt name instead of brand name so that the patients could get these medicines easily. The ACS also took a feedback of the health facilities being given to the people.
