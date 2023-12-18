Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Gurugram's Sultanpur National Park

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, December 17

In what is being dubbed as an aftermath of prolonged pollution, smog and changed climatic patterns, Sultanpur National Park recorded a decrease of around 20 per cent in the total number of migratory birds this year.

It may be noted that Basai Wetlands is recognised as an Important Bird Area (IBA) globally and is also popular among bird watchers in the NCR

The park located in Farukhnagar block of Gurugram is among the 75 Ramsar sites in the country. Wetlands of international importance, these sites attract a large variety and number of migratory birds each year.

The local wildlife officials say it is almost halfway through December, yet the climatic conditions are not as cold as expected. Besides, many flocks have still not made it to the wetlands owing to the prolonged days of poor air quality.

“The smog has adversely impacted the total number of migratory birds that arrive at the lake annually. We do have a variety of species here, but the total number of flocks is low this year. We are waiting for an influx in the number of migratory birds,” said Wildlife Inspector Rajesh Chahal.

Sultanpur has gained popularity after a G20 event was hosted in Gurugram this year as it was one of the sites on the itinerary. The event made the spot popular and the total number of visitors increased by almost 30 per cent.

Wildlife officials are further worried about other smaller wetlands in the district like Basai or the Chandu Budhera canal, which have failed to attract a significant number of birds.

“While Sultanpur has still got a variety of migratory birds, other wetlands such as Chandu and Basai are yet to get any avian guests,” said Chahal.

